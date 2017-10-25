‘You’re fake news!: Conspiracy theorist GOP congressman runs away from CNN when interview goes off the rails

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ). Image via screengrab.

In the aftermath of the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia that led to a woman’s death, Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) said he believes the violent “Unite the Right” gathering is a liberal “false flag” attack funded by Hungarian investor George Soros.

“Maybe [the white supremacist rally] was created by the Left,” Gosar told Vice. “You know George Soros is one of those people that actually helps back these individuals. Who is he? I think he’s from Hungary. I think he was Jewish. And I think he turned in his own people to the Nazis. Better be careful where we go with those.”

After declining CNN’s invitations for interviews, the network decided to track him down in the House of Representatives — and were met with responses similar to those uttered by President Donald Trump.

“Stay tuned, check out my website later this evening” the Arizona Republican said when asked for his “proof” that the rally is a liberal false flag. “My proof will be coming.”

Those responses are remarkably similar to comments made by Trump earlier this month, when he strangely claimed we are living in the “calm before the storm” and then refused to clarify, only telling reporters “you’ll find out.”

After CNN’s reporter asked him again, Gosar appeared to become frustrated and said, “You’re fake news!” before running away down the House’s marble stairwell and refusing to answer more questions. “Fake news” is, of course, one of the president’s favorite epithets for news outlets who cover him and his administration negatively.

Eventually, the “proof” did appear on Gosar’s website in the form of an interview with Soros, who said that at age 14, he witnessed the seizure of Jewish property by Nazis, but did not participate in the theft as the congressman suggested. It also linked to an Arizonan right-wing radio show that promotes a variety of other alt-right conspiracy theories.

Watch video about the two-term Arizona congressman’s theory below, via CNN.