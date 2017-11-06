Air Force says it failed to report Texas shooter’s criminal history

Devin Kelley

The U.S. Air Force said on Monday that, according to initial accounts, it failed to provide information as required about a Texas shooter’s criminal history to a key U.S. law enforcement database known as the National Criminal Information Center.

Devin Kelley, a former airman, was convicted in 2012 by a general court-martial on two charges of domestic assault against his wife and step-son under Article 128 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice. Yet that information was not entered into the NCIC, the Air Force said.

It is illegal under federal law to sell or give a gun to someone who been convicted of a crime involving domestic violence against a spouse or child.

“The Air Force has launched a review of how the service handled the criminal records of former Airman Devin P. Kelley following his 2012 domestic violence conviction,” said Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek.

