Alabama GOP lawmaker: Roy Moore accusers should be prosecuted for not coming forward sooner

Alabama State Rep. Ed Henry (Facebook photo).

Republican Alabama State Representative Ed Henry said on Friday that he wanted someone to bring charges against the women who accused GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore of making sexual advances on them when they were teenagers.

In an interview with The Cullman Times, Henry raged that the women interviewed in the Washington Post’s bombshell report about Moore’s sexual behavior waited so long to publicly accuse him of having improper relations with them when they were teens.

“If they believe this man is predatory, they are guilty of allowing him to exist for 40 years,” Henry fumed. “I think someone should prosecute and go after them. You can’t be a victim 40 years later, in my opinion.”

Henry then went on to say that if Moore had really molested teenagers, they would have come forward years ago and not waited until he was likely about to be elected a U.S. Senator.

“If this was a habit, like you’ve read with Bill Cosby and millions of dollars paid to settle cases and years of witnesses, that would be one thing,” he said. “You cannot tell me there hasn’t been an opportunity through the years to make these accusations with as many times as he’s run and been in the news.”

Henry also said the women were “foolish” for coming forward with their accusations and hinted they’d regret “going down this road.”