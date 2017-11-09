Quantcast

Alabama state auditor says Roy Moore bombshell ‘much ado about very little’ — even if ‘completely true’

Brad Reed

09 Nov 2017 at 15:13 ET                   
Roy Moore speaks to CNN (screen grab)

Alabama State Auditor Jim Zeigler, one of Republican Roy Moore’s biggest supporters, has dismissed the Washington Post’s bombshell report about accusations that Moore made sexual advances toward teenage girls.

Brian Lyman, a reporter for the Montgomery Advertiser, conducted an interview with Zeigler on Thursday afternoon in which he said he wasn’t troubled by the multiple accusations of sexual misconduct made against Moore.

In fact, Zeigler said that he wouldn’t be disturbed by the Alabama Republican Senate candidate’s actions even if the Washington Post story were 100 percent accurate.

“Even if you accept the Washington Post’s report as being completely true, it’s much ado about very little,” he told Lyman.

Several Republican Senators — including Jeff Flake (R-AZ), John McCain (R-AZ) and Mitch McConnell (R-KY) — have called on Moore to step down if the accusations against him are true.

So far, however, a defiant Moore has lashed out at the Washington Post for allegedly printing “fake news” about him, and has shown no indication that he plans to drop out of the race.

The Post got four different women to talk on the record about inappropriate sexual advances made by Moore when they were teenagers — including one girl who says that Moore made inappropriate sexual contact with her when she was just 14.

