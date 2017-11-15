Lawyer who’s trying to get Papadopoulos’ charges dismissed claims Robert Mueller tried to have him murdered

Former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos (image via Twitter).

A lawyer working to get charges against now-infamous Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos dismissed has claimed that special prosecutor Robert Mueller tried to have him killed.

The motion to dismiss in the Papadopoulos was filed pro se by a man who claims that Mueller tried to have him killed. He also made a similar filing in the Manafort case. cc: @Tom_Winter @MikeScarcella — Adam Goldman (@adamgoldmanNYT) November 15, 2017

As the New York Times‘ Adam Goldman noted, this lawyer tried to do the same for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Earlier in the day, legal reporters had expressed confusion after discovering that someone had filed a motion to dismiss the indictment against Papadopoulos.

Super bizarre filing just now in George Papadopoulos case — looks like someone who is not a party tried to file a motion to dismiss the case? pic.twitter.com/POiqcdJUok — Cogan Schneier (@CoganSchneier) November 15, 2017