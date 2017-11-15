Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Lawyer who’s trying to get Papadopoulos’ charges dismissed claims Robert Mueller tried to have him murdered

Noor Al-Sibai

15 Nov 2017 at 15:17 ET                   
Former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos (image via Twitter).

A lawyer working to get charges against now-infamous Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos dismissed has claimed that special prosecutor Robert Mueller tried to have him killed.

As the New York Times‘ Adam Goldman noted, this lawyer tried to do the same for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Earlier in the day, legal reporters had expressed confusion after discovering that someone had filed a motion to dismiss the indictment against Papadopoulos.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump silent on Roy Moore because of the sexual abuse allegations against him: White House source
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+