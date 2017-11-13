Beverly Young Nelson says Roy Moore tried to rape her as a teen: ‘I was struggling and begging him to stop’

A new accuser emerged on Monday and claimed that Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore tried to rape her when she was just a teenager.

During a press conference with attorney Gloria Allred on Monday, accuser Beverly Young Nelson said that Moore made sexual advances toward her while he was giving her a car ride when she was just 16 years old.

Nelson also denied that her decision to come forward was political, as she says she even voted for President Donald Trump last year.

“This has nothing to do with Republicans or Democrats,” she said. “It has everything to do with Mr. Moore’s sexual assault when I was a teenager.”

