Billionaire Republican donor Sheldon Adelson just publicly disavowed Steve Bannon

Sheldon Adelson, a Las Vegas casino magnate and well-known GOP megadonor, is leaving former White House aide Steve Bannon over his attacks on Republican incumbents.

As Politico reports, a spokesperson for Adelson said the billionaire casino owner and his family “will not be supporting Steve Bannon’s efforts,” and instead “are supporting Mitch McConnell 100 percent.”

The report notes that the public disavowal came a month after Bannon and Sheldon met in Washington, and just one day after the Breitbart executive praised the Vegas billionaire during a speech at the Zionist Organization of America dinner.

“Bannon had been slated to introduce Adelson and his spouse, Miriam, at the event, according to a copy of the program,” the report says. “The Adelsons, however, did not make it to the event, one person close to the couple said — in part because Adelson was concerned that appearing publicly with Bannon would be seen as a tacit endorsement of his efforts.”