Chris Matthews hilariously compares Robert Mueller to TV detective ‘Columbo’ on The View

Special counsel Robert Mueller and actor Peter Falk as Frank Columbo (composite image)

On Thursday, MSNBC’s Chris Matthews appeared on “The View” to discuss his new biography of Robert F. Kennedy and the multiple investigations encircling President Donald Trump’s administration.

“The View” co-host Joy Behar introduced Matthews, saying that the “Hardball” host predicts a “bleak future” for the Trump administration.

Matthews said that slain former U.S. Attorney General Robert Kennedy — as a man and a lawmaker — was “everything we don’t have right now” with our current president.

After saying that indicted former Trump 2016 campaign chairman Paul Manafort looks like “a croupier” from a casino and characterizing Trump 2016 foreign policy adviser Carter Page as the White House’s Kato Kaelin, Matthews likened Special Counsel Robert Mueller to gritty TV detective Frank Columbo.

“If this guy [Trump] has done anything illegal,” Matthews said, “Mueller’s going to find it.”

“He walks around lugging that fifty pound attache case and he always leans into it to show how much stuff he’s got in there,” he continued. “And I’m looking at him, he’s like Columbo, too. ‘I’ve got one more question, just one more thing.’ You just get the feeling he’s not going to stop.”

Frank Columbo was a TV and movie detective created by author William Link, who said he based the character loosely on the character Porfiry Petrovich from the novel Crime and Punishment by Fyodor Dostoyevsky and sleuthing pastor Father Brown from the works of G. K. Chesterson.

Columbo was mainly played by actor Peter Falk.

Watch the video, embedded below: