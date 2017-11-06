CNN’s Symone Sanders schools conservative whining Russia investigation is hurting Trump in the polls

CNN commentators Symone Sanders (left) and David Urban (right). Image via screengrab.

Responding to a new poll that found more Americans than ever believe President Donald Trump colluded with Russia and don’t approve of his job at the helm of the country, pro-Trump lobbyist David Urban had an interesting take on the numbers during a Monday CNN segment.

By Urban’s logic, the investigations into whether or not Trump colluded with Russia are important to those polled because it’s at the forefront of most news cycles. If news agencies were to “splash” another story — like the corruption trial against Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ) — it would matter just as much to them as the Trump-Russia story.

“If I splashed ‘Menendez corruption trial’ on the front page of every paper and then led every news cycle and every news cycle in America,” Urban argued, “people would have a completely different view of that case.”

“It is directly proportional,” he claimed — only to be cut off by fellow commentator Symone Sanders.

“Watergate was not an ‘issue,’ if you will, for the American people for a really long time up until [former President Richard] Nixon resigned, and then it started showing up in the polls,” Sanders said, citing the American public’s changing views on Nixon’s presidency and resignation when facing impeachment. “The polls do matter.”

“We have a 24-hour news cycle,” Urban said, before host Jake Tapper switched the focus to another panelist.

Watch the brief battle below, via CNN.