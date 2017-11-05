Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Colorado parents furious after school decided to install cameras in its bathrooms

Rare

05 Nov 2017 at 09:30 ET                   
A gender-neutral bathroom is seen at the University of California, Irvine in Irvine, California September 30, 2014. (REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson)

Parents are furious after a school decided to install cameras in its bathrooms

School bathroom The decision by a Colorado high school to install cameras in its bathroom is being criticized by parents who say that the move violates students’ privacy rights, KDVR reported. Windsor Charter Academy executive director Rebecca Teeples said the installation of cameras improves safety for students while helping keep the school building secure, KDVR reported.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Russian propagandists took a page out of America’s racist political playbook
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+