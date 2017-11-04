Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

DC police arrest white man for chasing homeless black man with a brick after racist slur

Bob Brigham

04 Nov 2017 at 13:03 ET                   
A man in handcuffs (Shutterstock)

Police in the nation’s capital are investigating a possible hate crime after a white man allegedly used racial slurs while assaulting and threatening a black panhandler.

NBC Washington reports police are investigating whether the daytime attack in the trendy shopping district in Georgetown should be prosecuted as a hate crime.

Richard Walter Moore, 40, was arrested on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and felony threats while police further investigate the incident.

Police say the black victim was panhandling at Wisconsin Ave and M Street when the white suspect approached. The suspect allegedly used a racial slur and suggest the victim leave.

The panhandler crossed the street — leaving his belongings — but was followed by Moore

When Moore challenged the victim to a fight, the panhandler allegedly replied, “leave me.”

The suspect then allegedly kicked the panhandler, resulting in a scuffle. After several blows were landed by both sides, Moore allegedly grabbed a “metal railing plant holder” and struck the victim, injuring his hand.

When the victim gained control of the metal plant holder, the suspect allegedly picked up a brick.

Luckily, a good Samaritan intervened, hitting the Moore’s hand, which resulted in a dropping of the brick as police noticed the altercation.

“You go back there, I’m gonna bust you in the face with a brick,” Moore allegedly said in a threat the responding officer deemed credible.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Roger Stone documentary makers reveal how GOP consultant molded Trump into the new Nixon
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+