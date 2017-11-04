DC police arrest white man for chasing homeless black man with a brick after racist slur

Police in the nation’s capital are investigating a possible hate crime after a white man allegedly used racial slurs while assaulting and threatening a black panhandler.

NBC Washington reports police are investigating whether the daytime attack in the trendy shopping district in Georgetown should be prosecuted as a hate crime.

Richard Walter Moore, 40, was arrested on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and felony threats while police further investigate the incident.

Police say the black victim was panhandling at Wisconsin Ave and M Street when the white suspect approached. The suspect allegedly used a racial slur and suggest the victim leave.

The panhandler crossed the street — leaving his belongings — but was followed by Moore

When Moore challenged the victim to a fight, the panhandler allegedly replied, “leave me.”

The suspect then allegedly kicked the panhandler, resulting in a scuffle. After several blows were landed by both sides, Moore allegedly grabbed a “metal railing plant holder” and struck the victim, injuring his hand.

When the victim gained control of the metal plant holder, the suspect allegedly picked up a brick.

Luckily, a good Samaritan intervened, hitting the Moore’s hand, which resulted in a dropping of the brick as police noticed the altercation.

“You go back there, I’m gonna bust you in the face with a brick,” Moore allegedly said in a threat the responding officer deemed credible.