Dem VA governor candidate: My work treating kids’ neurological disorders will help me deal with Trump

Virginia Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam (Official photo).

Virginia Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam, who is the Democratic Party’s nominee for governor in Virginia this year, says that his background treating children with neurological disorders will help him work constructively with President Donald Trump.

In an interview with The Guardian’s Ben Jacobs, Northam explained that he’d be willing to work with Trump when it would help out the state of Virginia. When asked by Jacobs how he could work with Trump despite his pointed criticism of the president, Northam said his past work as a pediatrician has helped to prepare him for dealing with Trump’s personality.

“I’m a neurologist, so I’m used to dealing with a lot of different minds,” he said. “And even being a pediatric neurologist, that gives me more perspective.”

Northam’s profile at the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters says that his clinical interests include epilepsy and neuromuscular disorders, neither of which seems to afflict president Trump.

Earlier this year, Northam called out Trump as a “narcissistic maniac” during the Democratic primary, although he has dialed down his harsher criticisms of the president the closer he’s gotten to the general election.