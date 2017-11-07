Quantcast

Democrat Phil Murphy wins New Jersey governor’s election

Reuters

07 Nov 2017 at 21:27 ET                   

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Democrat Phil Murphy was elected governor of New Jersey on Tuesday, CNN and MSNBC projected, sweeping to victory in the race to succeed unpopular Republican Governor Chris Christie on a liberal agenda that included a $15 minimum wage and increased school funding.

Murphy, a former investment banker and ambassador to Germany, beat Republican Lieutenant Governor Kim Guadagno, who was hampered by her association with Christie and lagged in fundraising. A one-time presidential candidate, Christie has hit record-low approval ratings as he closes out his eight-year tenure in the Democratic-leaning state.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Peter Cooney)

