Devastating supercut shows Trump’s own appointees contradicting his Russian meddling denials

Eric W. Dolan

11 Nov 2017 at 19:24 ET                   
Admiral Mike Rogers (Youtube)

CNN on Saturday showed a supercut of Donald Trump’s own appointees contradicting his claims about Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

The president has insisted that the Russians played no role in getting him elected to the White House and didn’t interfere with the campaigns in 2016.

The supercut featured Trump’s CIA director Mike Pompeo, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, and National Security Agency director Michael Rogers.

Watch video below:

About the Author
Eric W. Dolan has served as an editor for Raw Story since August 2010, and is based out of Sacramento, California. He grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and received a Bachelor of Science from Bradley University. Eric is also the publisher and editor of the psychology news website PsyPost. You can follow him on Twitter @ewdolan.
