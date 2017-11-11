Devastating supercut shows Trump’s own appointees contradicting his Russian meddling denials

Admiral Mike Rogers (Youtube)

CNN on Saturday showed a supercut of Donald Trump’s own appointees contradicting his claims about Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

The president has insisted that the Russians played no role in getting him elected to the White House and didn’t interfere with the campaigns in 2016.

The supercut featured Trump’s CIA director Mike Pompeo, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, and National Security Agency director Michael Rogers.

Watch video below: