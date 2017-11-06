Did Hitler escape and move to Colombia?
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A newly declassified CIA memo saying that Adolf Hitler may have been seen alive in Colombia in 1954 — long after his reported suicide in his Berlin bunker in 1945 — has triggered new speculation that the Nazi leader escaped from Germany and lived in several Latin American countries before his death.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion