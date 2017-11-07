‘Dumbest Trump family member’: Internet roasts Don Jr for repeatedly telling Republicans to vote on wrong day

Donald Trump Jr. gets interviewed by WTAE in Pennsylvania (Screen cap).

Donald Trump Jr. on Tuesday twice encouraged Virginia Republican voters to head to the polls on Wednesday to support Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie — despite the fact that the election for Virginia governor is actually being held on Tuesday.

“Let’s take Ed Gillespie across the finish line tomorrow!” Trump Jr. wrote in one Tuesday morning tweet. “Virginia: get out and vote for Ed.”

“Virginia, the future of the Commonwealth is at stake tomorrow,” Trump Jr. wrote in a followup tweet later in the day. “Find your polling place… to vote Ed.”

Twitter users were quick to pounce on Trump Jr.’s errors, which could theoretically cost Gillespie the election if enough Virginia Republicans take Trump Jr. at his word and try to vote for Gillespie on Wednesday.

