‘Everyone thought it was weird’: Deputy DA who served with Moore confirms ‘he dated high school girls’

Roy Moore speaking to the Family Research Council (Screenshot)

According to a series of tweets from CNN senior national correspondent Alexander Marquardt, a Florida attorney who served as a deputy district attorney alongside Roy Moore has come forward to allege inappropriate behavior from the Republican senate nominee.

“It was common knowledge that Roy dated high school girls, everyone we knew thought it was weird,” former Deputy DA Theresa Jones reportedly told CNN. “We wondered why someone his age would hang out at high school football games and the mall.”

“Late 70’s and 80’s – at that time and atmosphere it was weird he was dating teenagers but you really wouldn’t say anything to someone like that,” Jones continued.

Marquardt was following up on a comment left on the Gadsden Times website story on the allegations against Roy Moore.

“I was a deputy DA in Gadsden with Roy Moore. I have no doubt these stories have validity,” Teresa D. Jones of Sarasota posted. “Roy was known to eschew dating his own age and preferred teenagers.”

“I challenge all of my colleagues in the Bar and on the bench at that time to come forward to support that Roy Moore should not be elected to represent the place of my birth and my home for many years,” Jones concluded.

