Ex-Trump adviser Carl Icahn hit with subpoena over biofuel policy change that may benefit him
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Carl Icahn, a billionaire investor and philanthropist, has been subpoenaed for information regarding his attempts to change U.S. biofuel policy while serving as an “informal adviser” to President Donald Trump.
As Bloomberg reports, the U.S. Attorney’s office in the Southern District of New York is seeking information from Icahn about the Renewable Fuel Standard Program — a program many believe will benefit Icahn’s business, CVR Energy Inc.
In August, Icahn resigned from Trump’s advisory committee after being accused of conflicts of interest.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion