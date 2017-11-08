Quantcast

Ex-Trump adviser Carl Icahn hit with subpoena over biofuel policy change that may benefit him

Noor Al-Sibai

08 Nov 2017 at 14:19 ET                   
Carl Icahn, pictured in 2006, suggested he will help push the new Trump administration towards broad-based deregulation (AFP Photo/MICHAEL NAGLE)

Carl Icahn, a billionaire investor and philanthropist, has been subpoenaed for information regarding his attempts to change U.S. biofuel policy while serving as an “informal adviser” to President Donald Trump.

As Bloomberg reports, the U.S. Attorney’s office in the Southern District of New York is seeking information from Icahn about the Renewable Fuel Standard Program — a program many believe will benefit Icahn’s business, CVR Energy Inc.

In August, Icahn resigned from Trump’s advisory committee after being accused of conflicts of interest.

