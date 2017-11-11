Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Ex-Trump adviser dismisses church massacre: Why don’t we talk about the things the world cares about?

Eric W. Dolan

11 Nov 2017 at 20:49 ET                   
Corey Lewandowski on Fox News (Screenshot/YouTube)

Corey Lewandowski, a former campaign manager for President Donald Trump, on Saturday night downplayed the deadly shooting rampage inside a Texas church.

During an appearance on Fox News’ Watters’ World, Lewandowski attacked a reporter for asking Trump about gun restrictions in the days following the massacre.

“You know, when the president is overseas and he is just south of a madman, why don’t we actually talk about the things that the world cares about?” he said. “Which is containing that madman in North Korea.”

Twenty-six people were killed in Sutherland Springs when gunman Devin Patrick Kelley opened fire in the First Baptist Church on November 4.

Two days later, Trump was asked about efforts to restrict gun access during a press conference in Seoul.

About the Author
Eric W. Dolan has served as an editor for Raw Story since August 2010, and is based out of Sacramento, California. He grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and received a Bachelor of Science from Bradley University. Eric is also the publisher and editor of the psychology news website PsyPost. You can follow him on Twitter @ewdolan.
Next on Raw Story >
Trump throws Twitter tantrum over Russia relations and Kim Jong-un calling him ‘old’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+