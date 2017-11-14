FBI investigating shady Russian money transfers designated ‘to finance election campaign of 2016’: report

Vladimir Putin (Shutterstock)

A new report from BuzzFeed claims that the FBI is investigating a series of money transfers made from the Russian foreign ministry to its embassies that were designated specifically “to finance election campaign of 2016.”

There are a total of 60 separate money transfers that are being scrutinized by the FBI, BuzzFeed reports, including one that was sent from the foreign ministry to the Russian embassy in Washington DC in early August 2016, just before the start of the final leg of the presidential campaign.

“The transactions, which moved through Citibank accounts and totaled more than $380,000, each came from the Russian foreign ministry and most contained a memo line referencing the financing of the 2016 election,” the report claims. “The money wound up at Russian embassies in almost 60 countries from Afghanistan to Nigeria between Aug. 3 and Sept. 20, 2016.”

However, the report notes that investigators have not yet determined what the money was used for after it was sent. Additionally, it’s not known exactly which election the money was earmarked to support, as BuzzFeed notes that “seven nations had federal elections during the span when the funds were sent — including the Duma, Russia’s lower house of Parliament, on Sept. 18, 2016.”