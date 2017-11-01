Flynn pushed out tweets from Russia-backed accounts in month leading up to election: report

Ret. Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn (Photo: Defense Intelligence Agency)

One-time national security adviser ret. Gen. Mike Flynn pushed messages from five Russian-backed “troll factory” Twitter accounts in the month before the 2016 presidential election, the Daily Beast reports.

The Beast identified the Twitter handles Flynn used after the House intelligence committee released information on 2,750 Russian-backed accounts. Previous reports indicated Donald Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway and digital director Brad Parscale also pushed out Russian tweets leading up to the election.

Flynn was forced to resign as Trump’s national security adviser after it became apparent he lied to Mike Pence about the nature of his communications with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

