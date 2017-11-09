Fox & Friends goes haywire after CMA Awards mock Trump: ‘Isn’t country music supposed to be conservative?’

Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Briand Kilmeade (Fox News/screen grab)

The hosts of Fox & Friends on Thursday turned on country music stars who mocked President Donald Trump during the 51st Annual CMA Awards.

Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley began the show with jokes about both Hillary Clinton and President Trump. But it was the jabs at the current president that crossed the line for several Fox News hosts.

“Remember in the olden days when football wasn’t political and so many things weren’t political?” Fox News host Steve Doocy complained. “Now, as it turns out, the CMAs have gotten very political.”

Co-host Brian Kilmeade, however, seemed willing to cut the singers a break: “I like the fact that they opened up with a few hits on Hillary Clinton — which Seth Meyers and all these other guys don’t do — and I thought they balanced it out.”

Doocy argued that the Country Music Awards program was not supposed to “get political.”

“Where’s Dolly [Parton], where’s Garth Brooks?” co-host Ainsley Earhardt opined. “They don’t get political. Listen, Charlie Daniels — Charlie Daniels talked about how he likes the old country better than the new country. Really? It’s hitting country music now?”

“Isn’t country music supposed to be conservative?” she added.

“I’m just going to go back to rap,” Kilmeade concluded.

Watch the video below from Fox News.