Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano: ‘There is no question that Mueller’s target is Donald J. Trump’

Fox News senior judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano said on Wednesday that it is now clear that Special Counsel Robert Mueller has President Donald Trump in his crosshairs.

Napolitano made the statement during a discussion on Fox Business.

“Bob Mueller is speaking to everybody who has interacted with the president,” the judicial analyst pointed out.

“So, he’s just trying to take the president down,” host Maria Bartiromo snapped.

“Yes!” Napolitano exclaimed. “There’s no question that their target is Donald J. Trump, the president of the United States. And the federal government has perfected the art of going after the high profile target by indicting people that interacted with him, below him on the totem pole.”

Bartiromo argued that Mueller’s lack of an investigation into Hillary Clinton’s campaign proved that Mueller was targeted Trump.

“There’s no real investigation, no real focus on what happened on the Democrat [sic] side,” she opined. “The Fusion GPS, the paying for the dossier by the Democrats. Where’s the accountability there, judge?”

“If Bob Mueller starts indicting Democrats, he’s got an insurance policy,” Napolitano opined. “Nobody’s ever going to get rid of him.”

