Giant ice cracks in Antarctica stymie important research for the second winter in a row

The location of the Halley VI and the former site of the Halley V research stations are marked on this satellite image, showing the location of two cracks that create an unacceptable risk for scientists staying at Halley VI station this winter. This is the second year the station has closed over winter. (Photo: ESA CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO)

