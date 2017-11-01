Giant ice cracks in Antarctica stymie important research for the second winter in a row
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The perils of working on a fragile ice shelf. The location of the Halley VI and the former site of the Halley V research stations are marked on this satellite image, showing the location of two cracks that create an unacceptable risk for scientists staying at Halley VI station this winter.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion