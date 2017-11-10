‘Go f*ck yourself’: Anti-Trump protester tells off Fox News’ Jesse Watters to his face

Fox News’ Jesse Watters, best known for his racist ambush interviews of Asian Americans in the run up to the 2016 presidential election, got told off by an anti-Trump protester this week.

Watters attended a rally in New York that was filled with anti-Trump protesters screaming at the sky on the one-year anniversary of his election.

The Fox personality approached one man and asked him if screaming at the sky made him feel any better about Trump’s victory last year.

“Somewhat,” he replied.

Then Watters asked him if he needed a pacifier to cope with the painful memory of Trump’s election win.

“Go f*ck yourself,” the man told him in response.

Watch the video below.