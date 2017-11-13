‘Grossly unfit for office’: Alabama’s largest newspaper calls on Roy Moore to get out of Senate race

Roy Moore speaks to ABC News (screen grab)

After a fifth woman came forward with sexual misconduct allegations against Alabama’s GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore, the state’s largest newspaper called on him to drop out of the race.

“In our view, Moore has already revealed himself as grossly unfit to be a U.S. Senator before these revelations,” The Birmingham News‘ editorial board wrote Monday afternoon.

“The seriousness of these incidents cannot be overstated. They should not be parsed with talk of statutes of limitations or whether proof exists. Proof beyond a reasonable doubt is a consideration for the courtroom, not the ballot box. When choosing our representative before the rest of the world, character matters,” their note on AL.com read.

“We believe these women,” they continued.