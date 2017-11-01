Quantcast

‘He didn’t say yes and he didn’t say no’: Trump didn’t reject Papadopoulos bid to set up sketchy Putin meeting

David Edwards

01 Nov 2017 at 09:50 ET                   
George Papadopoulos and other advisers meet with Donald Trump (screen grab)

President Donald Trump “didn’t say no” when former foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos suggested setting up a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the 2016 campaign, according to a source who was in the room at the time, CNN reported on Wednesday.

Papadopoulos, who pled guilty in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, was described by Trump as an “excellent guy” during a March 2016 meetings. Court filings said that Papadopoulos admitted pushing for a meeting with Putin.

A person who was in the room at the time told CNN that Trump did not dismiss the idea.

“He didn’t say yes and he didn’t say no,” the official explained.

Then-adviser Jeff Sessions, however, reportedly shut down the suggested meeting.

CNN noted that Mueller’s investigation may be looking into Trump’s reaction to the suggested meeting with Putin.

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
