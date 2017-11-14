‘HE HAS TO GO!!!’ Fox fans furious after Shep Smith blows up right-wing conspiracy about Uranium One

Shepard Smith explaining the facts of Uranium One to Fox News viewers.

Fox News anchor Shepard Smith was blasted by some of his network’s loudest viewers for fact-checking Republican talking points about Uranium One, which defenders of President Donald Trump have used to allege that it was actually Hillary Clinton who colluded with Russia.

“What are the facts? What is Uranium One?” Smith questioned.

Smith explained that Trump’s campaign line on Uranium One is “inaccurate in a number of ways.”

“First, the Clinton State Department had no power to veto or approve that transaction. It could do neither,” Smith noted.

“The accusation is predicated on the charge that Secretary Clinton approved the sale. She did not,” Smith concluded.

Explaining the facts was seen as a betrayal by Fox News viewers, who seemed to prefer the network parrot White House talking points absent journalistic examination.

Here is a sampling of some Fox News viewers’ reaction to Shepard Smith’s reporting.

I normally don't tune into Shep's hour on FOX, can't stand his bias, but today while surfing channels he caught my interest…in 3 mts he argued Hillary's defense, how she had nothing to do with Uranium One and how Trump had lied about it. HE HAS TO GO!!! — S☉L TI☉ (@SolMTio) November 14, 2017

You need to get that hack @ShepNewsTeam out of Fox. He just made excuses for #CrookedHillary and is clearly a double agent. Hey Shep.. Hillary took the 145M regardless of when it was sent. Pay for play you goof — Lab Lover (@Dutchistheballs) November 14, 2017

Shep Smith just gave his opinion of crooked Hillary on the uranium scandal. Totally lied and misrepresented every fact. Get rid of him. He is a shill for Hillary as most gays are. Does not have the integrity to be on Fox send to CNN — Joe catalano lll (@Joeycat8261) November 14, 2017

#foxnews – Nice of Shep Smith (aka the shit) to present his views in support of Hillary. It's time for Fox News to dump this pro-ass. — essdee (@essdee524) November 14, 2017

Did anyone watch Shep Smith , just explain how Hillary Clinton had nothing to do with Uranium deal?? What a joke Fox News!!! Send him to CNN — Michael A (@Michael8326023) November 14, 2017

@foxnews unbelievable democrat Shep Smith states that “Hillary Clinton” did not approve Uranium-1 deal, 9 depts did , uses Politico 2confirm — St Martin (@67sanmartin) November 14, 2017

Is Shepard Smith Hillary’s attorney or what?!?…..geez he has to be on her payroll OR he’s drank a gallon of her kool-aid today!! Sickening. He’s got Uranium One all figured out and Hillary is blameless… He needs to go to CNN or MSNBC ASAP!! — Debra (@drlamb97) November 14, 2017

@ShepNewsTeam s a liberal Hilary clinton kiss ass. Hey shep just go to MSNBC you know exactly why the 145 mil went to the CF. Your little twist is BS. Btw. Time to come out of the closet — Dean Mauro (@deanmauro) November 14, 2017

Shepherd Smith seems he has direct answers on uranium 1 . how about the truth. Hillary was part of the team that said yes you can't delegate you vote job and Obama was the ok to sell what was the FBI doing. Shep stop protecting the past admin — just a look (@justalook2) November 14, 2017

Hannity, Shepard Smith is CNN on Fox. I just listened to him justify the Clintons having no power or say in Uranium One. Smith is a joke! We are not stupid. Now Fox News thinks we are! 145 Million and Smith exonerates them on Fox. What CRAP! — Steve Tucker (@SteveTu68337694) November 14, 2017

I hate #ShepardSmith. I hate his face, the sound of his voice, his seething hatred for all things that pertain to our President, his lack of objectivity — Buda (@labuda_robert) November 14, 2017

Those 9 that approved uranium deal were all Obama Clinton lackies. Just like Shepard Smith! — Frank M Grubb (@fmg223) November 14, 2017

@FoxNews if I wanted to see an unfactual and slanted view I would watch CNN. I can’t watch Shepard Smith anymore. I’m dont with that show. He is arrogant and clearly anti trump — Jim Hennahane (@limabean002) November 14, 2017

BREAKING NEWS: . . Even though he has NO Law-Degree, #ShepardSmith has officially joined the LEGAL-TEAM defending #HillaryClinton as LEAD-COUNSEL . It's unknown if he will be removed from #FoxNews to work full-time on defending the Clinton Crime Family pic.twitter.com/NhvPnqXeuF — Ridge Kayser (@RidgeKayser) November 14, 2017

Watch the Shepard Smith fact-check that enraged some Fox News viewers: