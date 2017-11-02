‘How do we eliminate evil?’: Fox host mindlessly rants solution to terrorism is ending ‘evil in this world’

Ainsley Earhardt, Brian Kilmeade and Jocko Willink appear on Fox News (screen grab)

Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt suggested on Thursday that stopping terrorism was as simple as eliminating “evil in this world.”

Earhardt posed the question during a discussion with former Navy SEAL Jocko Willink about the recent terror attack in New York City that left eight people dead.

“You are reminded that there is evil in this world,” the Fox News host opined. “So, how do we eliminate evil? How do we eliminate ISIS? What do we do?”

“Yes, there’s evil,” Willink agreed. “And the things that [the terror suspect was watching on YouTube] are things those evil subhumans perpetrate on a daily basis. And the way you get rid of people like that is you kill them. You hunt them down and you kill them. And that’s what we should be doing.”

