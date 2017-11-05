Howard Dean: ‘Jared Kushner will be indicted for money laundering’ and ‘the next step will be Trump family’

David Edwards 05 Nov 2017 at 13:48 ET

Former Democratic National Chairman Howard Dean (D-VT) predicted on Sunday that President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner will be indicted for money laundering as a part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

After NBC News reported that Mueller has enough evidence to charge former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and his son, Trump National Diversity Coalition Director Bruce Levell told MSNBC that he was not concerned about the news.

“I’m totally confident. You know, I believe in the president,” Levell insisted. “I think this whole Russia thing is a waste of time unfortunately. We’ll see how that plays itself out. We’ve moved on.”

Dean, however, had a different take on the news that Flynn and his son could face jail time.

“We believe we may well have a criminal in the White House,” Dean lamented as Levell groaned. “Certainly, he has a special interest in the Trump family and their investments. And we think there is substantial likelihood that he has laundered money. That’s what his associates have been charged with.”

“You have a prosecutor [in Special Counsel Robert Mueller] who I think everybody on the Republican and Democratic side believes in a straight shooter,” the former Vermont governor continued. “He is playing a very serious hand here. He’s working his way up from the bottom as he’s going to continue to do.”

Dean added: “I think you’re going to eventually see either the Flynns are going to plead guilty or… cooperate for some leniency.”

According to Dean, “the next step is going to be the Trump family itself.”

“There’s a good likelihood Jaren Kushner will be indicted for money laundering,” he stated. “And then we’re going to have to see how far the Russian involvement goes.”

“It appears to me what Bob Mueller is investigating is whether the president of the United States engaged with a foreign power in order to get where he got. That’s a very serious matter for this country.”

Watch the video below from MSNBC.