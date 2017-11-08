‘I feel like I’m in jail’: Puerto Rican residents tell The View’s Sunny Hostin what life is like two months after Maria

A resident of Puerto Rico explains to The View's Sunny Hostin that she has been cut off from the world since Hurricane Maria (Screen capture)

Sunny Hostin of “The View” fought back tears on Wednesday as she recounted to viewers the devastation she witnessed on a trip to Puerto Rico more than seven weeks after Hurricane Maria slammed directly into the island.

Hostin explained that part of her family is from Puerto Rico and said that she has been in a constant “state of panic since Hurricane Maria tore the island apart.”

“I needed to see the recovery effort with my own two eyes, but I still wasn’t prepared to see how desperate people still are,” she said.

Santurce, PR is only 10 miles from San Juan, but the area is still without power. Another little town has been divided by its washed-out bridge. Families are trapped on one side of the still-swollen contaminated waters.

“I feel like I’m in jail,” said an elderly woman who has multiple health issues, but is too frail to slog through the dirty water to go to a doctor or buy groceries.

Meghan McCain asked Hostin what she would say to President Donald Trump if she could.

“The recovery effort is not a ’10,'” Hostin said. “It’s a zero.”

Watch the video, embedded in two parts, below:

Part One:

Part Two: