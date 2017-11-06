‘If we come to power’: Donald Trump Jr. suggested he would overturn anti-Russia law, Russian lawyer says

Donald Trump Jr. (Facebook)

Donald Trump Jr. reportedly told Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya during the 2016 campaign that his family would consider overturning an anti-corruption law opposed by Russia “if we come to power.” And she said that he also asked her to provide damaging information about Hillary Clinton.

Bloomberg reported on Monday that Veselnitskaya made the remarks during a television interview in Moscow.

Trump Jr.’s meeting Veselnitskaya was first revealed by The New York Times in July. Trump initially said that the meeting was to talk about Russian adoptions in the U.S., which had been halted by Russian President Vladimir Putin after the U.S. passed an anti-corruption law called the Magnitsky Act.

The president’s son later admitted that Veselnitskaya had promised to provide opposition research on then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

“Looking ahead, if we come to power, we can return to this issue and think what to do about it,” she recalled Trump Jr. telling her at the 2016 meeting. “I understand our side may have messed up, but it’ll take a long time to get to the bottom of it.”

According to Veselnitskaya, Trump Jr. also asked her to provide evidence that Clinton’s campaign accepted illegal donations connected to tax evasion. She said that she did not have the evidence he requested “and described the 20-minute meeting as a failure,” Bloomberg reported.

Veselnitskaya said that she would be willing testify before U.S. Senate intelligence committee if they agreed to make the testimony public.