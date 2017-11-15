‘I’m in trig class’: Woman describes Roy Moore relentlessly pursuing her when she was 17 — and calling her at school

Roy Moore (Fox News)

Two more women have come forward with allegations that Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore made aggressive, unwanted advances on them when they were many years younger than he was.

In a report by The Washington Post (who have since been the target of attacks from Moore and his supporters), Gena Richardson, then a 17-year-old employee at the Sears in the Gadsden Mall where the then-attorney was eventually banned, said the 30-year-old Moore asked her out more than once before she relented. Another woman, Becky Gray, said she was 22 in 1977 when Moore repeatedly asked her asked her out in ways that made her “uncomfortable.”

“I’d always say no, I’m dating someone, no, I’m in a relationship,” Gray, who worked in the men’s section of the Pizitz department store where Moore also allegedly picked up another of his teen “dates,” said. “I thought he was old at that time. Anyone over 22 was just old.”

Richardson also was the object of Moore’s persistence, and after she turned him down in the Sears where she worked, she was called to the principal’s office at school with a phone call from him.

“I said ‘Hello?’” Richardson told The Post. “And the male on the other line said, ‘Gena, this is Roy Moore.’ I was like, ‘What?!’ He said, ‘What are you doing?’ I said, ‘I’m in trig class.’”

She agreed to go out with him after his second attempt, and after they went to a movie on their single date, Richardson said Moore gave her an unwanted and “forceful” kiss that frightened her.

“I never wanted to see him again,” she said.

Richardson and Gray are now the eighth and ninth women to come forward with stories about various forms of misconduct from Moore, which range from groping and sexual assault to having relationships with them when they were teenagers and he was an assistant district attorney nearly twice their age.