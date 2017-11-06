‘I’m really happy at times like this’: Kellyanne Conway bashes anti-Trump liberals after Texas mass shooting

Kellyanne Conway speaks to Fox News (screen grab)

White House counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway blasted liberals on Monday for complaining about the lack of gun control laws just hours after the largest mass shooting in Texas history.

During an interview on Fox & Friends, Conway was asked to react to talk show host Chelsea Handler, who linked the Sunday’s horrific church shooting to Republicans.

Innocent people go to church on Sunday to honor their God, and while doing so, get shot in killed. What country? America. Why? Republicans. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) November 5, 2017

I don't know how these poor people are supposed to accept that their government watches these mass shootings and does nothing. It's so sick. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) November 6, 2017

“I’m sorry that we even have to show her Twitter comments,” Conway told the hosts of Fox & Friends. “Because it’s so far beyond any type of reasonable response that anyone should have.”

“People are taking to Twitter in the comfort of their very luxurious lives, pointing fingers, and as far as I can tell, never really helping in between the tweet storms,” she opined. “Never really helped charities, never helped people to heal, never try to reach across for understanding.”

Cownway added: “I’m really happy at times like this that President Trump is our commander-in-chief and our leader in this nation. Because unfortunately every president has to help heal the nation at different times, different tragedies. But the rush to judgement, particularly by people who just see politics and Trump derangement in every single thing they do, it doesn’t help the victims and it’s disrespectful to the dead.”

