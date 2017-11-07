Quantcast

Internet rips ‘criminally ignorant’ Kim Davis for seeking re-election to a job she ‘refuses to perform’

Noor Al-Sibai

07 Nov 2017 at 17:15 ET                   
Kim Davis mug shot

Kim Davis, the infamous court clerk in Frankfurt, Kentucky who was jailed for refusing to issue marriage licenses to gay and lesbian couples, is seeking re-election in 2018.

As the Associated Press reports, Davis intends to file for re-election during the filing period that begins tomorrow.

Naturally, Twitter jumped on the news — and had a lot to say about her revival.

“Kim Davis is trending and it reminded me of one of my all-time fav tweets,” user Brendan Scannell wrote, linking to a 2015 tweet that read “Kim Davis is like if a floor-length jean skirt were a person.”

Others pointed out the hypocrisy in Davis becoming a conservative hero for protesting at work while Colin Kaepernick and other NFL players are demonized by those same right-wingers for doing so.

“Colin Kaepernick: Protests in workplace seeking equality, blacklisted,” comedian Richard Jeter tweeted. “Kim Davis: Protests in workplace against equality, seeking re-election.”

“If you cannot do your job, you should not be re-elected to do that job,” user Alex Palombo wrote. “Kim Davis cannot do her job.”

Check out some of the best responses to the news below.

