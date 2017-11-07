Internet rips ‘criminally ignorant’ Kim Davis for seeking re-election to a job she ‘refuses to perform’

Kim Davis mug shot

Kim Davis, the infamous court clerk in Frankfurt, Kentucky who was jailed for refusing to issue marriage licenses to gay and lesbian couples, is seeking re-election in 2018.

As the Associated Press reports, Davis intends to file for re-election during the filing period that begins tomorrow.

Naturally, Twitter jumped on the news — and had a lot to say about her revival.

“Kim Davis is trending and it reminded me of one of my all-time fav tweets,” user Brendan Scannell wrote, linking to a 2015 tweet that read “Kim Davis is like if a floor-length jean skirt were a person.”

Others pointed out the hypocrisy in Davis becoming a conservative hero for protesting at work while Colin Kaepernick and other NFL players are demonized by those same right-wingers for doing so.

“Colin Kaepernick: Protests in workplace seeking equality, blacklisted,” comedian Richard Jeter tweeted. “Kim Davis: Protests in workplace against equality, seeking re-election.”

“If you cannot do your job, you should not be re-elected to do that job,” user Alex Palombo wrote. “Kim Davis cannot do her job.”

Check out some of the best responses to the news below.

"Kim Davis" is actually trending in 2017. …if ever there were a final straw that this year just needs to be put in rice. — Marq (@_hoemo) November 7, 2017

Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Kim Davis would make a great lesbian super villain power couple. — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) November 7, 2017

Colin Kaepernick was vilified by protesting at work, but idiot Trump supporters called Kathy Bates…I mean Kim Davis a hero #MAGA — I ❤ SOB NFL Players (@ShomahKhoobi) November 7, 2017

Reminder: Kim Davis was an employee who protested at work and was a right wing hero for doing so — eric struble (@struble_eric) November 7, 2017

When you see Kim Davis is trending again pic.twitter.com/BsJQRUCBFV — North Florida Gay (@northflagay) November 7, 2017

I would like to remind folks Kim Davis has been divorced 3 times, so when she speaks of the "sanctity of marriage"… #hypocrisy #KimDavis — Frost-Barnes (@FrostBarnes) November 7, 2017

Kim Davis cost Kentucky taxpayers over $225,000 dollars as they were forced to pay the winning couples' court fees. https://t.co/62nzTVk6Hn https://t.co/Eo1taCb7Gs — SIGGSTER (@siggster) November 7, 2017

"Kim Davis" is a criminally ignorant, legally corrupt, and morally impoverished disgrace who belongs either in jail on an insane assylum — Maurice Ross (@MauriceMichael) November 7, 2017

Kim Davis rerunning for a job she refuses to perform is peak 2017. — 🍂MercurialMiss🍂 (@MercurialMiss) November 7, 2017

I was really scared that maybe "Kim Davis" was trending because Trump had appointed her to a Federal position or something. Phwew. — Michael Salamone (@MichaelSalamone) November 7, 2017

If Kim Davis wins re-election, then I'm getting married (to a woman) in Kentucky and YOU'RE ALL INVITED pic.twitter.com/RIjM2i6xAH — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) November 7, 2017