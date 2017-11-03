‘It’s time for Kushner to go home’: Trump booster and former Clinton aide manage to find common ground

Ned Ryan and Keith Boykin (Screengrab)

Donald Trump surrogate and founder of the conservative political action organization American Majority Action Ned Ryan on Friday agreed with CNN political commentator and former Bill Clinton White House aide Keith Boykin over the preferred fate of the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

A CNN panel was discussing the ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and collusion with the Trump campaign when Ryan suggested, “it’s time for [Kushner] to go home.”

Boykin and Ryan had spent the duration of the panel disagreeing on a host of issues, including whether Jeff Sessions “made a big mistake recusing himself” from the Russia investigation. But on the question of Kushner’s role in the Trump White House, the pair managed to find common ground.

“Donald Trump had a great week on the Russia investigation so did [special counsel Robert] Mueller,” Ryan asserted. “Manafort and Gates were nailed for trying to hide $75 million while acting, illegally, as agents of Ukraine. That’s what this is about. Seven of the 12 counts dealing with them, foreign bank account receipts and failing to file a foreign agent it has nothing to do with Trump/Russia collusion 2016.”

After Boykin pointed out that Trump hired Manafort and Gates to work on the campaign, as well as former aide George Papadopoulos—whom it was revealed Monday has been working with the special counsel after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russians—prompting Ryan to dismiss those things as “insignificant.”

“The thing I will say, though, is about Kushner,” Ryan said. “I think it’s time for Jared Kushner to go home. Jared Kushner was very much involved in the Manafort decision. He said don’t fire [former FBI Director James] Comey on day one, when Jeff Sessions and Steve Bannon were saying, ‘you have to fire Comey day one or stick with him, don’t fire him,’ and in May [Kushner] said fire him.”

“I think Jared Kushner has been one of the worst advisors for the president,” Ryan continued. “I think it’s time for him to go home.”

“I think Jared Kushner is in danger of being legally culpable for his engagement in the Russia investigation and because of that, he may want to leave office so he doesn’t further endanger the president,” Boykin agreed.

“If he really is loyal to the president it might be in his interest to do so,” Boykin continued.

“I agree with that,” a shocked Ryan said, “If he’s loyal and it’s about the president and the president’s best interest he needs to go home.”

“I don’t think the president wants his son, Don Jr. or son-in-law Jared Kushner to be implicated in this, and I think he’s willing to do whatever he can to defend them—even the possibility of perhaps even using the effort of the law to try to help them out.”

Watch below: