Ivanka says she’s pushing tax reform so every family can enjoy a Mandarin Chinese tutor like her kids have

Ivanka Trump speaks to Fox News (screen grab)

White House adviser Ivanka Trump said on Monday that Republicans were going to pass tax reform so that every family would have the opportunity to have a Mandarin Chinese language tutor like her children have.

During an interview with the president’s daughter, the hosts of Fox & Friends noted that Ivanka Trump’s daughter had learned a Mandarin song so that she could sing it to the Chinese president.

“I’m really impressed,” Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt noted. “What are you doing at home?”

“I’m very fortunate to be able to have a lot of help to be able to support me,” Ivanka Trump replied. “Because I definitely could not have taught her how to do that.”

“And that’s what we’re trying to do with tax reform, enable more working parents to be able to get the support that they need to be able to thrive as a family,” she added.

Watch the video below from Fox News.