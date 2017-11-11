Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

James Comey sends Trump a message about about ‘truth’ and ‘lies’

Eric W. Dolan

11 Nov 2017 at 19:12 ET                   
James Comey (screenshot)

Former FBI Director James Comey on Saturday appeared to send a message to President Donald Trump regarding truth, lies, and righteousness.

Trump described Comey, former CIA Director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper as “political hacks” during a question and answer session with the press on Air Force One.

“Comey is proven now to be a liar and he is proven now to be a leaker,” the president said, according to The Hill.

Comey appeared to offer a rebuttal in the form of two quotations:

About the Author
Eric W. Dolan has served as an editor for Raw Story since August 2010, and is based out of Sacramento, California. He grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and received a Bachelor of Science from Bradley University. Eric is also the publisher and editor of the psychology news website PsyPost. You can follow him on Twitter @ewdolan.
Next on Raw Story >
‘Vile bigot’ Republican deletes herself from social media after backlash to anti-trans tweet
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+