James Comey sends Trump a message about about ‘truth’ and ‘lies’

James Comey (screenshot)

Former FBI Director James Comey on Saturday appeared to send a message to President Donald Trump regarding truth, lies, and righteousness.

Trump described Comey, former CIA Director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper as “political hacks” during a question and answer session with the press on Air Force One.

“Comey is proven now to be a liar and he is proven now to be a leaker,” the president said, according to The Hill.

Comey appeared to offer a rebuttal in the form of two quotations:

“If you want truth to go round the world you must hire an express train to pull it; but if you want a lie to go round the world, it will fly; it is light as a feather and a breath will carry it.” Rev. Charles Haddon Spurgeon (1855). pic.twitter.com/YZf4q88wyi — James Comey (@Comey) November 11, 2017