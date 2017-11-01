Journalists defend Jake Tapper after Fox News launches ‘manipulative and gross’ attack on CNN host

CNN's Jake Tapper (Screengrab)

As Fox News continues on its crusade to report on anything—anything—besides the ongoing investigation into Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, the news network on Wednesday decided to take Jake Tapper to task, launching a “manipulative, gross and unethical” attack on the CNN host.

For background: after hearing reports that the terrorist in New York City shouted “Allahu akbar” during Tuesday’s attack, Tapper noted during his show “the Lead” that the phrase “God is great” is sometimes “said under the most beautiful of circumstances.”

“And too often, we hear it being said in moments like this,” Tapper added.

Fox New’s the Five on Wednesday took issue with Tapper’s assessment that the saying is multidimensional. Former Congressman-turned-co-host Jason Chaffetz attempted to mock the CNN host for “[feeling] the need to remind viewers how beautiful the phrase ‘Allahu akbar’ can be.”

Shortly after the segment aired, the company’s digital operation Fox News Insider posted the article “CNN’s Jake Tapper: ‘Allahu Akbar’ Can Be Said Under ‘Most Beautiful’ of Circumstances,” filing the report under the tag “outrageous.”

According to Tapper, the “outrage” over his benign comment started at the Daily Caller and eventually made its way onto TV.

I ignored the lie for a day. It started with some kid at @DailyCaller. Then to @infowars and @BreitbartNews. Now it’s on TV…where next? — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 2, 2017

People were not impressed by Fox’s move:

.@FoxNews chooses instead to deliberately lie about what I said. Following the slime-coated path of @DailyCaller and @infowars. Disgusting. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 1, 2017

This is an insane Fox News hit piece on @jaketapper that plays at people’s ignorance pic.twitter.com/qVqcCNsNe2 — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) November 1, 2017

What a disgraceful no byline article — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) November 1, 2017

The Fox News tweet is even worse, and takes it out of context to the point of falsehood. pic.twitter.com/H68bsOS25b — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) November 2, 2017

This is just manipulative, gross, and unethical. (Fox, not Jake Tapper) https://t.co/hcFWzqHiJP — Elizabeth Picciuto (@epicciuto) November 1, 2017

Fox News is lying. I said it can be said at beautiful moments (wedding, birth) and too often at times like this (horrific terrorist attack). https://t.co/rQx3r0za6I — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 1, 2017

OUTRAGEOUS: Jake Tapper Says Non-Controversial Thing And Fox News Gets Angry, Probably To Distract From Another Sexual Assault Case — Kyle Foley (@KFoleyFL) November 1, 2017

Fox News files @jaketapper saying that “Allahu akbar” or “God is great” can be said in many, beautiful ways in the “OUTRAGEOUS” category https://t.co/kAm2PInRTx pic.twitter.com/9Ip46OEKga — Cristiano Lima (@ludacristiano) November 1, 2017

In 2009 Jake Tapper got furious when the Obama administration criticized Fox. He said Fox was ABC’s “sister organization” & just like ABC. pic.twitter.com/cQy2fNJSak — Jon Schwarz (@schwarz) November 2, 2017

You are sleazy, lily-livered liars and propagandists @foxnews. All of you, every last stinking one of you. (And I don’t even like Tapper). pic.twitter.com/N4gTwpywu4 — Dan Murphy (@bungdan) November 2, 2017