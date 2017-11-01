Quantcast

Journalists defend Jake Tapper after Fox News launches ‘manipulative and gross’ attack on CNN host

Elizabeth Preza

01 Nov 2017 at 20:17 ET                   
CNN's Jake Tapper (Screengrab)

As Fox News continues on its crusade to report on anything—anything—besides the ongoing investigation into Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, the news network on Wednesday decided to take Jake Tapper to task, launching a “manipulative, gross and unethical” attack on the CNN host.

For background: after hearing reports that the terrorist in New York City shouted “Allahu akbar” during Tuesday’s attack, Tapper noted during his show “the Lead” that the phrase “God is great” is sometimes “said under the most beautiful of circumstances.”

“And too often, we hear it being said in moments like this,” Tapper added.

Fox New’s the Five on Wednesday took issue with Tapper’s assessment that the saying is multidimensional. Former Congressman-turned-co-host Jason Chaffetz attempted to mock the CNN host for “[feeling] the need to remind viewers how beautiful the phrase ‘Allahu akbar’ can be.”

Shortly after the segment aired, the company’s digital operation Fox News Insider posted the article “CNN’s Jake Tapper: ‘Allahu Akbar’ Can Be Said Under ‘Most Beautiful’ of Circumstances,” filing the report under the tag “outrageous.”

According to Tapper, the “outrage” over his benign comment started at the Daily Caller and eventually made its way onto TV.

People were not impressed by Fox’s move:

