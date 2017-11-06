Joy Behar rips Trump’s response to Texas church massacre: ‘He’s a mental health issue at the highest level’

Joy Behar (Photo: Screen capture)

After 26 people were gunned down during worship services Sunday, President Donald Trump claimed it was a “mental health issue at the highest level,” instead of a “guns issue.”

During Monday’s episode of “The View,” co-host Joy Behar questioned if the NRA-endorsed president “is a mental health issue at the highest level.”

Even conservative Meghan McCain came out against the NRA’s opposition to mental health checks prior to buying weapons.

“I’m a person that is an NRA member but even a person that is an NRA member doesn’t want someone with mental health problems to get a hold of any weapon,” she said. While that is the majority opinion of NRA members, the organization refuses to support restrictions on those with mental health problems.

She also touted a law the Supreme Court upheld last year to prevent those with domestic violence records from being able to own a gun. The law was vehemently opposed by the NRA and Texas does not have that law in their state.

“A lot of checks and balances with the law, for whatever reason, didn’t end up happening,” McCain said. “Gov. [Greg] Abbott came forward and said that [the shooter] sought to get a license for open carry and was denied.”

“There are gun laws in place that for whatever reason — there are a lot of checks and balances in place, but are a lot of loopholes,” McCain said, ignoring that those gun laws and regulations aren’t in place in Texas.

“This is something that should show up,” Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) said later joining the women at the debate table. He also touted the “no fly, no buy” bill that would prevent those on the airline “no fly” list from buying weapons. The policy was another that the NRA opposed. Flake also admitted that there’s no reason to have an automatic weapon, but that semi-automatic weapons should be fine.

“See, that doesn’t make sense to me,” Behar cut in. “The semi-automatic can shoot, let’s say, 20 shots and the automatic can shoot like 50 shots. You’re still going to kill 20 people. I don’t understand that.”

