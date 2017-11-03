Quantcast
2016
News
US News
World
Science
Tech
Media
Video
Opinion
Pandagon
Panic in Funland
Katie Halper
Ed Schultz
Ana Kasparian
Commentary
More
Privacy Policy
Term of Service
Media Kit ( PDF )
News Tips
Copyright & Syndication Questions
Banned from Commenting ?
Masthead
Jobs and Interships
Facebook, Trump News, U.S. News, World
Judge proposes May 7 trial date for former Trump aide Manafort
03 Nov 2017 at 14:59 ET
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

A federal judge on Friday proposed a May 7 trial date for former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and associate Rick Gates, who were indicted on charges including money laundering, according to a court filing.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson set a Monday hearing to address the proposed trial date in the case, which stemmed from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into whether Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Report typos and corrections to [email protected]
Next on Raw Story >
‘It’s every man for himself’: Targets of Mueller probe try to distance themselves from Trump’s inner circle
Newest Stories
Read more stories