Keith Urban has a new song ‘supporting’ sexual assault victims — and the Interet is baffled by it

Country singer Keith Urban (image via Shutterstock).

On Wednesday, country artist and Nicole Kidman husband Keith Urban released a new song, titled “Female,” in the wake of growing sexual assault and harassment allegations against powerful men in the entertainment industry.

The song is, for all intents and purposes, feminist in nature — but many on Twitter noted that the lyrics seemed…off.

The lyrics of Keith Urban's new song "Female," which he wrote because of Harvey Weinstein, are really something elsehttps://t.co/7BwItDE5ot pic.twitter.com/nvWQBCjkk2 — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) November 8, 2017

“Sister, shoulder/Daughter, lover/Healer, broken halo/Mother nature/Fire, suit of armor/Soul survivor/Holy Water/Secret keeper, fortune teller/Virgin Mary, scarlet letter/Technicolor river wild/Baby girl, women shine/Female,” Urban sings in the song’s chorus.

Naturally, Twitter was on this lyric revelation like white on rice.

“I don’t need this right now,” Death and Taxes editor Maggie Serota tweeted.

“This song and this thread are going to drive me to drink,” another wrote.

You can listen to a preview of “Female” — and check out the best responses to Urban’s seemingly “supportive” new song — below.

This is so much more wondrous than I imagined. It’s like The Room but a song. https://t.co/4ulH4jgIEH — Courtney Enlow (@courtenlow) November 8, 2017

Feminism has been saved, thanks to Keith Urban https://t.co/yUExvMNr87 — 🌙brianna bats🌙 (@bri_bark) November 8, 2017

Sounds like a Jenna Maroney original — Alice Wilder (@Alice_Wilder) November 8, 2017

"I am surrounded by females in my life," Urban said https://t.co/eGyYSiB2Se — maya kosoff (@mekosoff) November 8, 2017

"how do you do follow male feminists?" *Tips fedora* https://t.co/ZMevNoef7Z — Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) November 8, 2017

“Daughter, lover” ? Who wrote this, Trump? — Lloyd Dobler’s Ghost (@LloydDobler89) November 8, 2017

Keith Urban's "Weinstein-inspired" ode to women "Female" is the "We Didn't Start the Fire" of absolutely atrocious takes. pic.twitter.com/CuCuP493wB — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) November 8, 2017

really nails the female experience https://t.co/B9pO48ykeh — fancy francy (@fancysarah) November 8, 2017

there is no possible way on God's green earth that this is not an elaborate punking https://t.co/GypTzSaj2W — Alissa Wilkinson (@alissamarie) November 8, 2017

lmao jesus h god he shoulda just called it "DMs Are Open Ladies" — choke my gay nuns (@sheckyyoungman) November 8, 2017

“Accidental Racist” is the most embarrassing country song of the decade.” Keith Urban: hold my beer https://t.co/k6oS9wYHIS — Aaron Hammond (@Aaron_Hammond88) November 8, 2017

Nicole Kidman pls collect ur man https://t.co/UNNoUxo6Wg — Aaron Michael (@subsahaaron) November 8, 2017

"These are all the types of female that exist, and Keith was very thorough." https://t.co/OHR6YxvW66 — 🦄 matt munley 💜 (@kairex) November 8, 2017

was waiting on Brad Paisley and LL to drop “Accidental Sexist” but they appear to have been outflanked https://t.co/Yq8FBb1TXN — Holly Anderson (@HollyAnderson) November 8, 2017