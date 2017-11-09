Longtime bodyguard Keith Schiller reveals Russians offered Trump ‘five women’ for group sex

Donald Trump would like to "sit back" and watch as Russia get bogged down in Syria (AFP Photo/Darren Mccollester)

Keith Schiller — longtime bodyguard to President Donald Trump — said this week that after a meeting about the 2013 Miss Universe Pageant in Moscow, a Russian associate offered to send “five women” to Trump’s hotel room, but Schiller declined the offer on his boss’ behalf.

NBC News said that Schiller made the remarks in his testimony to Congress about Russian meddling in the 2016 election and possible collusion between that country’s government and the Trump 2016 campaign.

Two sources who were present for the interview said that Schiller initially thought the offer by a Russian present at the meeting was a joke and responded, “We don’t do that type of stuff.”

Schiller was adamantly disputing salacious allegations from the dossier on Trump assembled by opposition research firm Fusion GPS.