Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘Mattel is ISIS’: Online bigots freak out over new hijab-wearing Barbie doll

Brad Reed

15 Nov 2017 at 09:15 ET                   
Olympian Ibtihaj Muhammad shows off a Barbie doll modeled after her (Screen cap).

Mattel this week unveiled a new Barbie doll modeled after Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad, who made headlines for competing in the 2016 Olympics while wearing a hijab.

The announcement of the new hijab-clad Barbie sparked instant outrage among Islamophobes all across the internet, as many accused Mattel of using their iconic dolls to promote terrorism — despite the fact that the doll is modeled after an Olympic fencer.

“Barbie is a traditional american icon,” wrote one man in response to a Fox News report on the doll. “That ‘thing’ is an abomination. Islam doesn’t respect women or their rights as human beings.”

 

Check out more reactions below.

 

 

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Fox’s Tomi Lahren: Black liberals are trying to re-segregate America and it’s ‘disgustingly racist`
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+