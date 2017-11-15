‘Mattel is ISIS’: Online bigots freak out over new hijab-wearing Barbie doll

Olympian Ibtihaj Muhammad shows off a Barbie doll modeled after her (Screen cap).

Mattel this week unveiled a new Barbie doll modeled after Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad, who made headlines for competing in the 2016 Olympics while wearing a hijab.

The announcement of the new hijab-clad Barbie sparked instant outrage among Islamophobes all across the internet, as many accused Mattel of using their iconic dolls to promote terrorism — despite the fact that the doll is modeled after an Olympic fencer.

“Barbie is a traditional american icon,” wrote one man in response to a Fox News report on the doll. “That ‘thing’ is an abomination. Islam doesn’t respect women or their rights as human beings.”

Barbie is a traditional american icon……..that “thing” is an abomination.

Islam doesn’t respect women or their rights as human beings. — Matt_Rice (@ecirttam) November 15, 2017

Check out more reactions below.

BOYCOTT MATTEL! Sharia Mattel endorses the oppression of Women & Jew Haters! Mattel announced Monday their newest Barbie will wear a Sharia Hijab & be modeled after Anti-Semitic Muslim Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad. pic.twitter.com/S3s6mTHaN3 — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) November 14, 2017

Mattel launches tha first hijab wearing Barbie and announces gang rape Barbie, acid attack Barbie and FGM Barbie are in production too. pic.twitter.com/PltARSgLOY — Right White Sock 🐸 (@rightwhitesock) November 15, 2017

Mattel is ISIS. — Mr. Awesome (@grantdog1) November 15, 2017

So now children get to play with terrorist — 1776AmericanPatriot (@1776Minutemen) November 15, 2017

All for freedom of religion in America but when that religion worships a completely different God that's where we all should draw the line — Mike Tillery (@DetroitTillery) November 15, 2017

Does she come with a suicide vest as an accessory? — poptart (@Poptart78David) November 15, 2017

@CNN Has this model Barbie had her genitalia mutilated as well as muslim's believe all women should? I'm sure this hijab wearing model is going to be accompanied by her husband Ken or another male family member when she goes out, as muslims don't allow their females out alone! — Jim Mayfield (@Rufus477) November 15, 2017