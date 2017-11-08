‘Maybe next time he’ll think before he tweets’: Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood hit Trump despite CMA ‘no politics’ rule

Hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood at the 2017 Country Music Awards (image via screengrab).

The Country Music Awards made headlines a week before the genre’s big night when issuing “guidelines” saying reporters would be kicked out of the event if they ask questions about guns, the Las Vegas shooting or politics.

Though those rules have since been lifted, hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood took the chance to poke fun at the controversy.

“We can’t be doin’ any of our silly little songs because this year’s show is a ‘politics-free zone,'” Underwood said.

“Are you kidding me? That’s not fair!” Paisley said. “We can’t even do ‘way down yonder on the Scaramucci’?”

“No Scaramucci, Brad,” Underwood replied.

“No more ‘Hold me closer, Bernie Sanders’?” Paisley asked. “No ‘Harper Valley DNC’? Not even ‘Stand By Your Manafort’?”

“Definitely not,” Underwood said. “Clearly, we can’t say — or play — anything.”

That’s when Paisley took out his guitar and began strumming the opening lines to Underwood’s famous “Before He Cheats” hit.

“Right now, he’s probably in his PJ’s, watchin’ cable news and reachin’ for his cell phone,” he sang. “Right now, he’s probably askin’ Siri, ‘how in the hell do you spell Pochahontas?'”

“In the middle of the night from the privacy, of a gold-plated White House toilet seat, he writes ‘little Bob Corker, NFL and covfefe,'” Paisley sang, pausing to question just exactly how President Donald Trump’s infamous “covfefe” gaffe is pronounced.

“It’s fun to watch, yeah that’s for sure, til little Rocket Man starts a nuclear war, and then maybe next time he’ll think before he tweets,” the hosts sang.

Watch their Trump-inspired cover at this year’s CMA’s below.