Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Michael Flynn concerned over son’s potential legal exposure in Mueller’s Trump-Russia probe: report

Elizabeth Preza

08 Nov 2017 at 19:15 ET                   
Michael Flynn Jr., left, with his father Michael Flynn (Screen cap).

Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, retired Gen. Michael Flynn, is concerned over special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of his son Michael Flynn Jr.’s, and the possible legal ramifications stemming from that probe, CNN reports.

As CNN notes, this concern will likely “factor into” how Flynn Sr. engages with Mueller’s investigation, which is looking into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and collusion with the Trump campaign, of which Flynn and Flynn Jr. were vocal surrogates. According to CNN, Flynn’s wife Lori Flynn is also worried about her son’s potential legal exposure.

Of possible interest to Mueller is Flynn’s business entanglements, particularly his undisclosed lobbying work on behalf of the Turkish government. Flynn Jr. operated as Flynn’s chief of staff.

On Sunday, Flynn Jr. appeared to taunt Mueller, tweeted, “the disappointment on your faces when I don’t go to jail will be worth all your harassment.”

Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti on Monday called Flynn Jr.’s behavior “unbelievable.”

It’s something I have not seen before in my experience as federal prosecutor,” Mariotti said. “Not only in my cases, but observing other cases. Typically when people are facing a federal indictment, they’re crapping their pants, so to speak. They’re very concerned. It is a big deal. It’s a scary thing. Usually you are not trying to upset the prosecutor. You’re usually trying to see if you can convince them not to indict. So this sort of thumbing your nose at the prosecution, it tells me that either these people are extremely foolish or they are angling for a pardon in some way.”

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Olbermann does the math to show Trump has lost too many supporters to have won in the first place
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+