Roy Moore and his wife are pushing theory sexual misconduct allegations are a result of Democratic ‘collusion’

Roy Moore and his wife Kayla Moore are insisting they have “evidence” that allegations the GOP Alabama Senate candidate engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with underage and teenage girls are the result of “collusion.”

Speaking to Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Friday, Moore said his campaign is investigating the allegations levied in the Washington Post on Thursday.

“We are also doing an investigation and we have some evidence of some collusion here but we’re not ready to bring that to the public just yet,” he said.

Moore mentioned they’ve have evidence of “collusion” on the story. His wife shared a link on Facebook accusing the WaPo of bribing people & noted an accuser did sign language interpretation at a Clinton rally. pic.twitter.com/w0ONrNEg6F — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) November 10, 2017

Late Friday, it became clear that the evidence of “collusion” includes a claim that one of Moore’s accusers worked as a sign language interpreter for Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton. Kayla Moore shared a link to an article that claimed Deborah Gibson “is not only a passionate progressive, but she has actually worked for the DNC and is actively campaigning for Moore’s opponent, Doug Jones.”

“The establishment doesn’t want Roy Moore, a man who can’t be bought or bribed, to pull up their political skirts and overturn their tables of corruption and greed!” the article reads. “Roy Moore will win big! Buckle up RINOS…time to meet a real man!”

In light of the allegations against him, let’s hope Moore asks permission before pulling up anyone’s “political skirt.”