MSNBC segment goes off the rails when Roy Moore attorney suggests Canadian Muslim host would date 14-year-old

David Edwards 15 Nov 2017 at 12:06 ET

Trenton Garmon, an attorney for accused sexual predator and Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore, suggested on Wednesday that a Muslim MSNBC host would date a 14-year-old girl because of his “culture” — even though the host is from Canada.

During an interview on MSNBC, host Stephanie Ruhle asked Garmon why he sought parents’ permission to date young girls if none of them were underage, including one who was said to be 14 years old at the time.

“That’s a good question,” Garmon replied. “Culturally speaking, I would say there’s differences. I looked up [MSNBC host Ali Velshi’s] background and, wow, that awesome that you have got such a diverse background.”

“What does Ali’s background have to do with dating a 14 year old?” Ruhle interrupted.

“Sure, in other countries there’s arrangements through parents,” Garmon insisted.

“Ali is from Canada,” Ruhle pointed out.

“Ali has also spent time in other countries,” Garmon replied.

“So have I,” Ruhle quipped.

“I don’t know where you’re going with this,” Velshi chimed in.

Watch the video below from MSNBC.