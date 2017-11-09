Multiple intel agencies claim to have Trump sex videos — but some fakes are floating around: Ex-NSA analyst

Donald Trump (a katz / Shutterstock.com)

John Schindler, a former National Security Agency analyst who now regularly writes about alleged ties between President Donald Trump and the Russian government, has written an explosive column this week alleging that multiple intelligence agencies around the world claim to have copies of Trump sex tapes.

In his latest column at the Observer, Schindler writes that Trump’s notorious sexual habits over the years have left him wide open to potential blackmail, and that intelligence agencies around the world possess what they believe to be compromising material on him.

“As many as a dozen intelligence services worldwide, on four continents, are in possession of some sort of ‘Trump tape’ featuring sexual escapades of a controversial nature,” he writes. “Some of these tapes have been shared with the Mueller investigation.”

However, Schindler also warns that many of these tapes are either crude or sophisticated forgeries seemingly designed to discredit any news organization or politician who brings them to light. Schindler suspects that these fraudulent tapes are the work of Russian counterintelligence operatives and were created to protect Trump in case real sex videos of the president were to leak.

That said, Schindler is confident that at least one genuine Trump sex tape exists.

“One Western intelligence agency with a solid professional reputation is in possession of an unpleasant Trump tape that they assess ‘with high confidence’ is bona fide, i.e. exactly what it appears to be,” he writes. “They obtained the tape from a trusted source who plausibly had access to it. Over the decades, Trump has traveled widely—including to Russia more than once—and thereby exposed himself to surreptitious filming in numerous countries.”

Schindler was highly skeptical of the Steele dossier’s claim that Russia had genuine video footage of Trump watching a prostitutes performing a “golden shower” when the contents of the dossier were first made public.

“The dossier’s “pee-pee tape” claim is viewed with derision by most Western spies who know the Russians,” he wrote earlier this year.