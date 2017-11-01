NBC’s Peter Alexander: John Kelly stopped updating Trump on NYC attack so he could briefed by Fox & Friends

Peter Alexander (MSNBC/screen grab)

NBC White House correspondent Peter Alexander reported on Wednesday that President Donald Trump got the day’s initial morning briefing from Fox & Friends before receiving his official intelligence briefing.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Trump repeatedly referenced the Fox News morning program and even seemed to be directing the coverage in one tweet.

We are fighting hard for Merit Based immigration, no more Democrat Lottery Systems. We must get MUCH tougher (and smarter). @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2017

"Senator Chuck Schumer helping to import Europes problems" said Col.Tony Shaffer. We will stop this craziness! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2017

Reporting from the White House, Alexander noted that Trump was being briefed by Fox News before his Presidential Daily Briefing.

“It appears he’s watching Fox News this morning,” Alexander said. “It appears that that’s where he’s getting, in effect, his briefing this morning. This attack in Manhattan [is] serving sort of a dual purpose for this president, allowing him and other conservatives to push their immigration agenda, but also to take a swipe at the Senate’s top Democrat [Chuck Schumer].”

“The president was getting ongoing updates from his Chief of Staff John Kelly, but early in the morning, the president gets his best information by watching television,” the NBC reporter added. “That appears to be what he’s reacting to right now.”

Watch the video below from MSNBC.